The Braiding Castle

Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Let us help you shine!💎
Let us help you shine!💎
Braiding in is my passion, and my passion shows on every client that walks out of my door. Through ongoing education, I will keep up on styles and techniques to bring you the looks you want. 💎
BECOMING A 💎 YOULL HAVE ALL INSIGHT ON ANY PROMOTIONS.
💎RANDOM GIVEAWAYS 💎
💎GREAT ENERGY 💎
💎SQUEEZE IN’S 💎
If you have a look you want but don't know how to achieve, we can work together to form a plan. I offer touch-ups between your appointments if needed at the best prices and solid advice on how to keep your hair up longer💎
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.